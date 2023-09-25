Ukraine, Poland seek solution for grain transit

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Polish news agency Onet, Ukraine's Deputy Economy Minister and Trade Representative, Taras Kachka, revealed that there may be a potential compromise solution on the horizon for the transit of grain through Poland. This development offers hope for resolving a trade issue that has been a source of contention between the two nations.



Kachka's proposal suggests that grain shipments could proceed through a more meticulous process, described as "manual." Under this approach, each commercial batch of Ukrainian agricultural produce would be closely coordinated with Polish authorities before crossing the border. This shift in strategy aims to address concerns and streamline the transit of grain through Poland, potentially mitigating trade disruptions that have been a matter of contention between Ukraine and Poland.



The prospect of such a compromise solution reflects efforts to find common ground and resolve trade-related challenges, fostering a more cooperative relationship between the two neighboring nations. This development underscores the importance of finding pragmatic solutions to complex trade issues in a manner that benefits both countries' agricultural sectors and maintains the stability of grain transit through Poland.

