Jordanian Men's Basketball Team Set To Begin Asian Games In China

Amman, Sep. 25 (Petra) -- The Jordanian national men's basketball team is gearing up to participate in the 19th edition of the Asian Games, which is taking place in the city of Hangzhou, China.
Their journey commences with a match against the Thai national team, scheduled for 8:30 AM local Jordanian time, to be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center.
With an eye on making a formidable debut, Jordan's national team is determined to secure victory against their Thai counterparts within the competitive Group C. This group also includes Bahrain and the Philippines, promising thrilling and closely watched matchups in the days to come.
Jordan's journey in the competition will continue as they face the Bahraini team on the 28th of September, concluding the group stage with a challenging encounter against the Filipino team on the 30th of the same month.
