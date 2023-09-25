Cabinet Submits Resignations Ahead Of Reshuffle

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 25 (Petra) -- The ministers formally tendered their resignations during a cabinet session presided over by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday.
This move serves as a preliminary step in anticipation of an impending cabinet reshuffle within the government.
