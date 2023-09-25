GEF Holds Specialized Workshop In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 25 (Petra) -- The Global Environment Facility (GEF) conducted a specialized workshop in Amman to foster consultation and coordination among liaison officers in the member countries for the West Asia and North Africa region.
In the workshop's opening remarks, Marwan Al-Refai, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, highlighted the pivotal role of the facility in supporting initiatives that mitigate the destructive impacts of climate change, as indicated in a ministry statement on Monday.
Additionally, he emphasized the importance of cultivating partnerships and collaboration between GEF members to boost effective climate action.
Since its establishment in 1991, the GEF has been dedicated to safeguarding the global environment and promoting sustainable development. With participation from 183 countries, including Jordan, alongside private sector entities, civil society organizations, and international institutions, the facility serves as a vital platform for global environmental initiatives.
