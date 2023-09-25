Kuwait Handball Team Triumphs Against Thailand 49-19 In 19Th ASIAD

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national handball team triumphed against its Thai counterpart with a score of (49-19) at the 19th Asian Games in China, on Monday.
This win secured the team's first two points taking it to the helm of its group, which also includes Thailand and China.
The handball games are made up of four groups, the teams that come in first and second in each group qualify to the next round of competitions.
The second round is made up of two groups where the first and second placements make it to the semi-finals. (end)
