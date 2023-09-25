Lectrix EV's LXS G2.0 Two-Wheeler EV With 93 Features Now Launched In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25th Sept 2023, Chennai: Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of SAR Group and a pioneering force in sustainable mobility solutions launched LXS G2.0, its new Two-Wheeler EV with 93 game changing features in Tamil Nadu. The event was held at The Park, Chennai on the 25th of September, 2023.
Lectrix LXS G2.0 series are making waves after their launch in Delhi. Within 3 weeks of their unveiling, 12,000 bookings have been done, marking a remarkable milestone that redefines the future of urban mobility. Lectrix EV is thrilled with this response and is now expanding its presence in the Tamil Nadu market.
Lectrix LXS G2.0 electric scooter is a game-changer in urban mobility, offering as many as 93 features. These scooters come with an impressive array of 29 safety features, 23 smart features, 9 comfort features, and many more. The focus is on providing you with modern, safe, intelligent, and connected mobility.
K Vijaya Kumar, MD & CEO of Lectrix EV stated, "The LXS G is for the young progressive Indians who need modern, connected, affordable E 2 wheelers to navigate through the roads and life. Easy, affordable and clean personal mobility is the key to unlocking progress that the young dynamic India needs now. We want to make it easy and risk free for the Gen Z and young millennials to shift to electric mobility."
There are many first-in-class innovations offered at the affordable and competitive price range of INR 1lac where the fulcrum of the EV 2-wheeler category resides. This sets the Lectrix scooters apart, providing loads of functionalities, a well-tested and certified platform with MD & CEO-Lectrix EV cutting-edge connected tech.
Enhancing the riding experience are the integrated navigation system, smart safety features, voice assistant, and a robust chassis that has been torture tested for more than 2.6 lac kms. But it's not only the hardware capabilities that stand out but also the smart connected features. The LXS G vehicles will accept updates over the air. Overall, all these elements will elevate the joy and convenience of riding to unprecedented levels.
The products offer tech-based facilities such as auto-indicators, smart ignition, helmet warning, vehicle diagnostics, ride statistics, remote seat operating via mobile app, anti-theft mechanism, and helmet warning amongst many other tech-based features that are not present in the available EVs in the industry.
K Vijaya Kumar added, "The LXS G scooters have 93 game changing features targeting the youth. The Indian Gen Z needs a well-connected vehicle that comes with tech features like smart navigation, first in class auto-indicators, over the air updates, find-my-vehicle, emergency SOS buttons etc. The youthful sleek design and vibrant colours is icing on the cake."
The LXS G scooters is available Pan-India at the brand's dealership partners and the brand aims to expand this network and availability with 100+ cities/dealerships pan-India.
ABOUT LECTRIX EV:
Lectrix EV is the e-mobility arm of SAR Group and was launched in 2020. The company is driven by the passion to provide reliable and advanced electric two-wheelers to consumers. With an initial investment of Rs 300 crore and supported by a production facility with an annual capacity of 1.5 lakh EVs, Lectrix EV plans to add a wide range of electric two-wheelers to its portfolio. With a keen focus on technology and innovation, the company aims to disrupt the electric scooter segment with technologically advanced products provided at affordable prices.
