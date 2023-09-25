Azerbaijani IV Industrial Revolution Analysis Center Teams Up With World Economic Forum

He spoke at the event "Artificial intelligence in the new generation economy: challenges and opportunities" at the conference dedicated to "Application of technologies of the fourth industrial revolution in the national economy" within the framework of the "Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026".

"At today's meeting, a framework document on maintaining artificial intelligence was prepared. This document was presented at the World Economic Forum in three languages: English, Spanish, and Azerbaijani. We are proud that our experts translated this document and provided it to our colleagues. In addition, we brought the Smart Industry Assessment Index to Azerbaijan. By analyzing each industrial object in three directions (process analysis, technology analysis, and organizational structure analysis), we prepare a digital roadmap for them. In this direction, we are supported by our colleagues from Singapore and Türkiye," he added.

Fariz Jafarov noted that this assessment has been applied to JSC SOCAR Polymer and JSC Azergold, and a roadmap has been prepared for them. In the next stage of applying this assessment to three sub-organizations of SOCAR, it is expected that the assessment will show the stage at which the organization is on the way to digitalization (as an organizational structure, as a management model, and as a technological situation).