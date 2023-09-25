Azerbaijani IV Industrial Revolution Analysis Center Teams Up With World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The Center for
Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution under
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and the World Economic Forum are
preparing framework documents on a number of directions, executive
director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV
Industrial Revolution Fariz Jafarov said in Trend reports.
He spoke at the event "Artificial intelligence in the new
generation economy: challenges and opportunities" at the conference
dedicated to "Application of technologies of the fourth industrial
revolution in the national economy" within the framework of the
"Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for 2022-2026".
"At today's meeting, a framework document on maintaining
artificial intelligence was prepared. This document was presented
at the World Economic Forum in three languages: English, Spanish,
and Azerbaijani. We are proud that our experts translated this
document and provided it to our colleagues. In addition, we brought
the Smart Industry Assessment Index to Azerbaijan. By analyzing
each industrial object in three directions (process analysis,
technology analysis, and organizational structure analysis), we
prepare a digital roadmap for them. In this direction, we are
supported by our colleagues from Singapore and Türkiye," he
added.
Fariz Jafarov noted that this assessment has been applied to JSC
SOCAR Polymer and JSC Azergold, and a roadmap has been prepared for
them. In the next stage of applying this assessment to three
sub-organizations of SOCAR, it is expected that the assessment will
show the stage at which the organization is on the way to
digitalization (as an organizational structure, as a management
model, and as a technological situation).
