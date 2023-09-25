Monday, 25 September 2023 01:06 GMT

Parliament Holds Hearings On Return To West Azerbaijan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The Milli Majlis (Parliament) is hosting public hearings on "Return to West Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects," organized by the Parliament's Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, Trend reports.

The event will exchange views on the mass eviction of Azerbaijanis from present-day Armenia, the homeland of their ancestors, the legal aspects of their return to West Azerbaijan, the legal assessment of crimes committed by Armenians, and other issues.

MPs of Milli Majlis, members of the Community of Western Azerbaijan, representatives of law enforcement bodies, scientists and legal researchers, representatives of civil society, and experts are taking part in the hearing.

