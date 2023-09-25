Parliament Holds Hearings On Return To West Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The Milli
Majlis (Parliament) is hosting public hearings on "Return to West
Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects," organized by the Parliament's Committee
on Legal Policy and State Building, Trend reports.
The event will exchange views on the mass eviction of
Azerbaijanis from present-day Armenia, the homeland of their
ancestors, the legal aspects of their return to West Azerbaijan,
the legal assessment of crimes committed by Armenians, and other
issues.
MPs of Milli Majlis, members of the Community of Western
Azerbaijan, representatives of law enforcement bodies, scientists
and legal researchers, representatives of civil society, and
experts are taking part in the hearing.
MENAFN25092023000187011040ID1107134433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.