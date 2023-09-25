Azerbaijan Increases International Cargo Transportation By Road Transport

It was noted that the number of international cargo transports by road transport owned by Azerbaijan amounted to 122,490 in the first half of 2023. This is 67 percent more year-on-year.

Growth dynamics are also observed in the indicators of transportation to third countries by road transport owned by Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani carriers carried out 14,510 cargo shipments to third countries (from one foreign country to another) from January through June 2022. In the corresponding period of 2023, this indicator amounted to 27,743.

The share of transportation carried out by Azerbaijani carriers to third countries amounted to 6 percent of non-oil exports in 2022. In six months of 2023 alone, this indicator reached 9.4 percent. According to the agency's estimates, in the first half of this year, the export of international cargo transportation services to third countries amounted to $166.5 million. This is twice as much year-on-year.

The share of non-oil transportation exports carried out by Azerbaijani carriers on bilateral transportation amounted to 15.5 percent in 2022. In six months of this year alone, the similar indicator amounted to 21.5 percent. The export of services on bilateral international freight transportation in the first half of 2023 is estimated at $377.2 million. This is 60 percent more than in the same period last year.

In general, the income from international freight transportation by road transport owned by Azerbaijan, which occupies a significant place in the structure of non-oil exports, is estimated at $543.7 million from January through June 2023. The ratio of this volume to non-oil exports is 30.7 percent.