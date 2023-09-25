Azerbaijan Increases International Cargo Transportation By Road Transport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The role of
road transport in Azerbaijan's export of services has significantly
increased over the past two years, the Land Transport Agency under
the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan
said, Trend reports.
It was noted that the number of international cargo transports
by road transport owned by Azerbaijan amounted to 122,490 in the
first half of 2023. This is 67 percent more year-on-year.
Growth dynamics are also observed in the indicators of
transportation to third countries by road transport owned by
Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani carriers carried out 14,510 cargo shipments
to third countries (from one foreign country to another) from
January through June 2022. In the corresponding period of 2023,
this indicator amounted to 27,743.
The share of transportation carried out by Azerbaijani carriers
to third countries amounted to 6 percent of non-oil exports in
2022. In six months of 2023 alone, this indicator reached 9.4
percent. According to the agency's estimates, in the first half of
this year, the export of international cargo transportation
services to third countries amounted to $166.5 million. This is
twice as much year-on-year.
The share of non-oil transportation exports carried out by
Azerbaijani carriers on bilateral transportation amounted to 15.5
percent in 2022. In six months of this year alone, the similar
indicator amounted to 21.5 percent. The export of services on
bilateral international freight transportation in the first half of
2023 is estimated at $377.2 million. This is 60 percent more than
in the same period last year.
In general, the income from international freight transportation
by road transport owned by Azerbaijan, which occupies a significant
place in the structure of non-oil exports, is estimated at $543.7
million from January through June 2023. The ratio of this volume to
non-oil exports is 30.7 percent.
