Prosector General's Office Initiates Proceedings Over Deportations From Western Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The Prosecutor
General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan has initiated a
criminal case in connection with deportation from Western
Azerbaijan, Deputy General Prosector Elmar Jamalov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the public hearings on "Return to Western
Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects".
The legal aspects of the return to Western Azerbaijan, he noted,
include exposing and proving the crimes Armenia and its allies
committed against Azerbaijanis who had lived there for centuries,
formalizing these crimes in accordance with the law and with
international standards, and holding potential offenders
accountable for their actions.
"For this reason, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, initiated a criminal case under Articles
103 (genocide), 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the
population), 109 (persecution), and 120.2-4, 120.2.7 (premeditated
murder) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on March
30, 2023. The investigation is entrusted to the Investigation
Department of the Prosecutor's Office," Elmar Jamalov added.
Jamalov noted that in order to conduct the necessary research,
identify historical facts, and collect and obtain all supporting
materials on persons living in Western Azerbaijan who were
subjected to deportation and genocide, relevant inquiries were made
to the Presidential Library of the Office of the President of
Azerbaijan, the National Academy of Sciences, the State Statistical
Committee, the Public Association of Western Azerbaijan Community,
the National Archives Department of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and
Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting. In addition,
operational tasks were given to the bodies carrying out
operative-search activity.
He added that a number of people who conducted research on the
issue were involved as experts in the investigation process in
order to collect evidence.
"Historians and linguists were interviewed, numerous books and
historical documents were obtained and attached to the case file,
and other necessary procedural measures are being carried out," he
emphasized.
MENAFN25092023000187011040ID1107134430
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.