Prosector General's Office Initiates Proceedings Over Deportations From Western Azerbaijan

He spoke at the public hearings on "Return to Western Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects".

The legal aspects of the return to Western Azerbaijan, he noted, include exposing and proving the crimes Armenia and its allies committed against Azerbaijanis who had lived there for centuries, formalizing these crimes in accordance with the law and with international standards, and holding potential offenders accountable for their actions.

"For this reason, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, initiated a criminal case under Articles 103 (genocide), 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population), 109 (persecution), and 120.2-4, 120.2.7 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 30, 2023. The investigation is entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor's Office," Elmar Jamalov added.

Jamalov noted that in order to conduct the necessary research, identify historical facts, and collect and obtain all supporting materials on persons living in Western Azerbaijan who were subjected to deportation and genocide, relevant inquiries were made to the Presidential Library of the Office of the President of Azerbaijan, the National Academy of Sciences, the State Statistical Committee, the Public Association of Western Azerbaijan Community, the National Archives Department of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting. In addition, operational tasks were given to the bodies carrying out operative-search activity.

He added that a number of people who conducted research on the issue were involved as experts in the investigation process in order to collect evidence.

"Historians and linguists were interviewed, numerous books and historical documents were obtained and attached to the case file, and other necessary procedural measures are being carried out," he emphasized.