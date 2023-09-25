Uzbekistan To Adopt New Guidelines For Rail Freight

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 25. New rules
for railway cargo transportation in Uzbekistan will come into force
by the end of 2023, Trend reports.
Rules for the Carriage of Goods by Rail of the Republic of
Uzbekistan, coming into force on December 24, define the procedure
and conditions for the organization of cargo transportation by rail
to ensure traffic safety and the integrity of cargo and railway
structures in motion.
The document is also aimed at compliance with environmental
safety, taking into account the peculiarities of cargo on the
public railways of Uzbekistan.
Uzbekistan is actively developing and modernizing its transport
systems to improve the quality and efficiency of cargo
transportation. Large investments are aimed at expanding and
modernizing the road network, improving transportation conditions
on railways, modernizing airports, and developing seaports.
