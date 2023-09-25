Uzbekistan To Adopt New Guidelines For Rail Freight

Rules for the Carriage of Goods by Rail of the Republic of Uzbekistan, coming into force on December 24, define the procedure and conditions for the organization of cargo transportation by rail to ensure traffic safety and the integrity of cargo and railway structures in motion.

The document is also aimed at compliance with environmental safety, taking into account the peculiarities of cargo on the public railways of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan is actively developing and modernizing its transport systems to improve the quality and efficiency of cargo transportation. Large investments are aimed at expanding and modernizing the road network, improving transportation conditions on railways, modernizing airports, and developing seaports.