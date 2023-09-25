Azerbaijan To Set Up Chamber Of Appraisers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Chamber of
appraisers will be established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This is stated in the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
"On appraisal activity," discussed today at the meeting of the
Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee of Milli
Majlis (Parliament).
According to the draft law, the Chamber of Appraisers is a
non-commercial legal entity established on the basis of compulsory
membership of appraisers and carrying out its activities based on
the principle of self-government.
Persons who are not members of the Chamber will not be able to
engage in appraisal activities in the territory of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
The activities of the Chamber of Appraisers are regulated by the
Non-Governmental Organizations (Public Associations and
Foundations) Act and the Statute of the Chamber of Appraisers.
The functions of the Chamber of Appraisers include:
to make proposals for improving the legislation on appraisal
activities;
approve valuation approaches and methods;
accept or terminate membership in the chamber in accordance with
the requirements of the law, determine the amount of the membership
fee and the form of its payment;
approve the rules of ethical behavior of the appraiser and
control compliance with the requirements of these rules by its
members;
take measures to organize additional training for
appraisers;
represent the interests of the Chamber members in relations with
state bodies (institutions) and local authorities, as well as
international professional associations of appraisers;
protect the rights and legitimate interests of members of the
Chamber;
- keep a register of current and former members of the Chamber
separately and place on the official website information on the
name, surname, patronymic of each of them, work experience,
education, availability of a qualification certificate, and a
certificate of insurance for the professional liability of the
appraiser and insurer;
consider appeals from clients and other persons regarding the
activities of members of the chamber;
impose disciplinary penalties on members of the Chamber in
accordance with the law;
organize informational and methodological support for the
members of the Chamber;
once a year, not later than the 20th day of the month following
the reporting year, to post information on its activities and the
activities of the Chamber members on its official website.