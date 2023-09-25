Native Azerbaijanis To Peacefully Return Their Western Azerbaijan Homeland - MP

He noted that the parliament's public hearing related to Western Azerbaijan have become a tradition.

"We continue our work in this area not only within the country but also on the international level. There are dozens of associations related to Western Azerbaijan in Turkey, as well as a significant number in Russia. We are confident that our compatriots will peacefully return to Western Azerbaijan," the official pointed out.

|"We emphasize once again that this process will not involve weapons and tanks but will be carried out under the firm leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. It's crucial to have legal documents for this. From now on, the return will be accomplished peacefully, based on the rule of law," Amiraslanov added.

The public hearing is exchanging views on the mass eviction of Azerbaijanis from present-day Armenia, the homeland of their ancestors, the legal aspects of their return to West Azerbaijan, the legal assessment of crimes committed by Armenians, and other issues.

Azerbaijani MPs, members of the Western Azerbaijan Community, representatives of law enforcement bodies, scientists and legal researchers, representatives of civil society, and experts are taking part in the hearing.