Native Azerbaijanis To Peacefully Return Their Western Azerbaijan Homeland - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The work on the
process of return to Western Azerbaijan [historical Azerbaijani
lands in modern Armenia] continues both locally, and
internationally, the Chairman of the Healthcare Committee of the
Azerbaijani Parliament Ahliman Amiraslanov said at public hearing
themed "Return to Western Azerbaijan: legal aspects," organized by
the parliament's Committee on Legal Policy and State Building,

He noted that the parliament's public hearing related to Western
Azerbaijan have become a tradition.
"We continue our work in this area not only within the country
but also on the international level. There are dozens of
associations related to Western Azerbaijan in Turkey, as well as a
significant number in Russia. We are confident that our compatriots
will peacefully return to Western Azerbaijan," the official pointed
out.
|"We emphasize once again that this process will not involve
weapons and tanks but will be carried out under the firm leadership
of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. It's
crucial to have legal documents for this. From now on, the return
will be accomplished peacefully, based on the rule of law,"
Amiraslanov added.
The public hearing is exchanging views on the mass eviction of
Azerbaijanis from present-day Armenia, the homeland of their
ancestors, the legal aspects of their return to West Azerbaijan,
the legal assessment of crimes committed by Armenians, and other
issues.
Azerbaijani MPs, members of the Western Azerbaijan Community,
representatives of law enforcement bodies, scientists and legal
researchers, representatives of civil society, and experts are
taking part in the hearing.
