Attack On Odesa: Rescuers Show Destroyed Buildings Of Sea Port And Hotel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, the Sea Port and a hotel were destroyed in an attack by Russian troops last night.
The photo of the destroyed complex at the Sea Port was published by the State Emergency Service of the Odesa region, Ukrinform reported.
"The hotel at the Sea Port in Odesa was a landmark and a bright attraction for everyone who has ever been to our city. Today, Russia destroyed it," the rescuers said.
The 'Odesa' hotel was built at the Sea Port in 2001. It hasn't been in operation since 2011.
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of an enemy attack on Odesa at night on July 18, the buildings of the church and the 'Odesa' Hotel at the Sea Port were damaged.
