FM Kuleba: 165 Companies Confirm Attendance At Defense Industries Forum

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“165 defense companies from 26 nations have already confirmed their attendance at our Defense Industries Forum. It will boost co-production and cooperation to strengthen Ukraine and our partners,” Kuleba wrote.

In his words, together with Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, the Ukrainian side is working to make the First Defense Industries Forum a success.

A reminder that the First Defense Industries Forum is expected to take place in Kyiv in a few weeks.