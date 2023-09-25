Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 87 Times, Two Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 24, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 87 times, having fired 497 projectiles.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Twenty-three Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.
Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. A health and educational facilities, a church and a critical infrastructure object were hit in the Beryslav district, as well as Kherson-based plants.
Following Russian shelling, two people were reported killed, and 11 more received injuries.
Additionally, around 01:00 a.m., September 25, 2023, Russian invaders shelled Kherson, having caused damage to an educational institution.
Around 05:00 a.m., the enemy launched air strikes on Olhivka and Lvove. The consequences of Russia's recent attacks are yet to be checked.
