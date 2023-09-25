Ukraine's Air Force Launched 76 Strikes On Enemy Clusters Last Week

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pavlo Kovalchuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last week the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 76 strikes on enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters; 20 strikes on surface-to-air missile systems; two strikes on command posts; and two more strikes on electronic warfare systems,” Kovalchuk told.

Additionally, Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit five Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters; 10 enemy surface-to-air missile systems; five command posts; two ammunition depots; 64 artillery systems in firing position; and four electronic warfare systems.

Over the past week, about 3,500 Russian occupiers have been eliminated. Ukrainian warriors destroyed 42 enemy tanks, 86 armored fighting vehicles, 230 artillery systems, 13 multiple launch rocket systems, eight anti-aircraft warfare systems, 63 cruise missiles, 146 unmanned aerial vehicles, 197 motor vehicles, and 18 special equipment units.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 25, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 276,270 troops .

Photo: AFU General Staff