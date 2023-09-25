Over Past Day, Enemy Fired 140 Times At Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, on September 24, the enemy fired 140 times at the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 140 attacks on 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region," he wrote.
According to the head of the RMA, 129 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Levadne, Preobrazhenka, Olhivske, Charivne, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, Pavlivka, Pyatikhatky and other towns and villages on the frontline.
The enemy attacked Hulyaipole, Novodanylivka and Novodarivka with UAVs, fired at Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Poltavka with MLRS, and five air strikes were registered on Orikhove and Mala Tokmachka.
There were 17 reports of the destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, last night the Air Defense Forces shot down 19 Shaheds and 11 Kalibrs used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine.
