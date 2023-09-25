Defense Forces Push Enemy Group Out Of Ukraine's Territory In Kharkiv Region

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Kupiansk district, the ground and air reconnaissance units of the Steel Border Infantry Brigade detected Russian attempts to gain a foothold. While building a line of fortifications on the Russian side, the invaders penetrated into Ukraine's territory and began to erect fortifications near the border,” the report states.

Ukrainian defenders waited for about 15 Russian invaders to gather around the enemy observation post on Ukraine's territory and, in cooperation with a tank brigade, planned joint measures to drive the enemy out.

Several Russian occupiers were eliminated by Ukrainian snipers. Additionally, Ukrainian warriors opened fire with tanks and mortars, while the invaders were retreating.