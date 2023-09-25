Car Detailing Service Market To Hit USD 9 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The car detailing service market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 9 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .



The rapid adoption of advanced technologies, including ceramic coatings, steam cleaning, and paint protection films for enhancing the quality and durability of car-detailing services will prove favorable for the market growth. The surging popularity of eco-friendly as well as sustainable car detailing practices will also play crucial role in the industry development.

Car detailing service market size from the commercial vehicle type segment is slated to record considerable traction through 2032. The growth can be attributed to the growing sustainability goals enforced by several automotive companies on reducing the environmental footprint. The adoption of car detailing services in commercial vehicles provides environmentally friendly options as it deploys eco-friendly cleaning products as well as water-saving techniques. Growing benefits, including customer perception, positive brand image, and employee morale whilst helping in maintaining the appearance, safety, and longevity of vehicles will add to the segment expansion.





With respect to type, the car detailing service market from the interior detailing segment is poised to witness substantial expansion through 2032, on account of the surging health and hygiene concerns driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising burden of allergies or respiratory issues mainly caused by dust, pollen, and pet dander is necessitating the thorough cleaning of HVAC systems, upholstery, and vents. As per a new SingleCare survey in 2023, nearly 59% individuals reported having allergies, with pollen being the most common. Growing number of interior detailing service investments for the preservation of luxury and high-end vehicles will also drive the segment growth.

Europe car detailing service market size is expected to gain significant momentum between 2023 and 2032, propelled by the rising automotive sales in the region. As per the federal transport authority KBA, around 2.65 million vehicles were registered across Europe's largest economy in the year 2022. Subsequently, the greater desire for maintaining and protecting the value of vehicles has prompted significant interest of consumers in professional car detailing services. The rollout of enhanced health and safety measures, such as sanitization protocols and contactless payment will also influence the regional market growth.

Some of the key companies in the car detailing service market include 3M Company, Elite Detailing & Protection, Autobell Car Wash, Inc., Action Car Detailing, AutoKorrect, Delta Sonic, HERRENFAHRT, M-PIRE Auto Detailing, Splash Car Wash, Oasis Car Detailing, and Ziebart. These industry players are emphasizing collaboration initiatives to widen their global reach and customer base.

