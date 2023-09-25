Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 38

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 38 2023, Festi purchased in total 130,000 own shares for total amount of 23,320,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 38 19.sep 14:16:19 70.000 179,5 12.565.000 38 20.sep 13:55:36 30.000 179,5 5.385.000 38 21.sep 11:08:26 15.000 179 2.685.000 38 21.sep 14:53:42 15.000 179 2.685.000 130.000 23.320.000





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 9,275,668 own shares or 2.97% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,405,668 own shares for 265,982,037 ISK and holds today 9,405,668 own shares or 3.01% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.