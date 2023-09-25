CRISPR And Cas Genes Market Report - 2030 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth And Opportunities

CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Size

CRISPR and Cas genes market study presents the analytical depiction along with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CRISPR and Cas genes market is an adaptive immune system existing in prokaryotes for instance in bacteria and archaea, preventing them from being infected by phages, viruses, and other foreign genetic elements. So far, as a rapid and efficient genome editing tool, CRISPR-Cas systems have been extensively used in a variety of species, including bacteria, yeast, tobacco, arabidopsis, sorghum, rice, Caenorhabditis elegans, Drosophila, zebrafish, Xenopus laevis, mouse, rat, rabbit, dog, sheep, pig, and monkey, as well as various human cell lines, such as tumor cells, adult cells, and stem cells. It is a boon in the medical field and is used for treatment of various genetic diseases as well as to produce genetically modified organisms.

List of Key Players :

Merck KGaA, Editas Medicine, Intellia Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CRISPR THERAPEUTICS, Takara Bio USA, Caribou Biosciences, Addgene, GE Healthcare Dharmacon., Horizon Discovery Group, Mirus Bio LLC

High prevalence of genetic disorders among individuals has triggered the use of CRISPER Cas genes in the treatment of diseases. Moreover, owing to the its simple design, low-cost, high-efficiency, good repeatability, and short-cycle, CRISPR-Cas systems have been extensively used in genome editing technology in molecular biology laboratories across the globe, which is expected to boost growth of the market. In addition, CRISPR-Cas systems have also been used for treatment of other hematologic diseases, such as sickle cell disease (SCD) and hemophilia B (HB). It is not only limited to treatment of genetic disorders but also it has been found effective for treatment of metastatic cancer. Its application range is expanding, which has attracted different biotechnical companies to invest into the crisper cas market as well as financial support from the government are the main key factors, which drive growth of the crisper cas gene market.

In the early phase of COVID-19 pandemic, there was no availability of specific diagnostic tests to detect disease in patients. Alternative diagnostic tests were used initially but were not much effective. This unavailability of specific COVID-19 diagnostic tests presented lucrative opportunities for diagnostic manufacturers to introduce their COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Many leading players as well as some start-ups from various countries utilized this opportunity and introduced COVID-19 diagnostics kits into local as well as global market. These players achieved edge over other diagnostics players capitalizing the opportunity from demand for COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which, in turn, helps them in maintaining their revenues in such a crisis. COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the CRISPER Cas market, owing to high demand for COVID-19 diagnostic tests as well as new researches are going on for genome analysis of the coronavirus and for developing potent drugs and medications for treatment of coronavirus. Hence, the CRISPER Cas market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

