Journalist And Youtuber Imran Riaz Returns Home After 4 Months In Detention

According to the police statement, Imran Riaz Khan is presently residing with his family, marking the end of a challenging chapter in his life.

DPO Sialkot, Hassan Iqbal, expressed relief and satisfaction at Imran Riaz's safe return, announcing that he had successfully recovered and reached the sanctuary of his home.

It's worth noting that Imran Riaz Khan had been apprehended by a team from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while en route to Dubai from Lahore back in February of this year. His arrest was in connection to a controversial statement he had made.

Earlier, in July 2022, immigration authorities had prevented anchor Imran Riaz Khan, who was out on bail at the time, from boarding his flight to Dubai at Lahore Airport.

According to sources within the FIA, Imran Riaz had attempted to depart for Dubai from Lahore Airport. However, due to his name being on the blacklist, immigration officials offloaded him and sent him back to his place of residence.

