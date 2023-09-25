Beam Clamp Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 7.1% By 2032 X Herald

The market for beam clamps has had significant expansion in the past as a result of rising demand from a number of rapidly expanding industries, including construction and metal fabrication, among others. The market is anticipated to increase significantly between 2022 and 2032 as a result of massive investments in the world's increasing industrialization.

Beam Clamps have become increasingly popular in every industry. The trend for open conduct wiring technique in several industries is the initial driver for this market, and the advantages of partially combining two materials with the same strength as of traditional methods, without making any structural changes for the work piece is another choosing factor and driving force for customers.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market. The high industrial and infrastructural developments in North America are expected to be supplemental to the demand for Beam Clamps in the region over the short term. However high growth rate for industrialization in developing nations like India. MEA is expected to provide lucrative opportunities over the long-term forecast.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The market witnessed 1.8% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Under clamp type, mouth beam clamps dominate the market and are estimated to be valued at US$ 910.8 million in 2022.

North America dominated the market with 25.5% market share in 2021.

Copper clamp type likely to represent 8.7% market share in 2022. Conventional Stores Sales Channel beam clamps to have a market value of US$ 1,570.8 Mn in 2022.

Market Development

Major manufacturers are focusing on increasing their profitability and efficiency by developing products that are innovative. In addition to this, companies are finding strategies that will help them to develop solutions and equipment that contribute to the economy, reduce waste, and improve customer satisfaction by delivering high-quality products that help add value.

On 10th June 2020, Arlington announced territory expansion of Power Tech Electrical Sales territory to Arkansas. The organization also appointed Team Electrical Sales Ltd as their new agent for the state of Michigan.

Key Companies in Beam Clamp Market:



Eaton

Gibson Stainless & Specialty, Inc.

Producto Electric Corp.

Webb-Rite Safety

Bird Barrier America, Inc.,

Elgen Manufacturing Company, Inc.,

Panduit

PHD Manufacturing, Inc

General Clamp Industries, Inc., (Super Clamp)

Haydon Corporation.

Globe Pipe Hanger Products Inc. E-Tech Components UK Ltd

Segmentation of Beam Clamp Industry Research



By Clamp Material:



Steel





Forged Steel





Pre-galvanized steel





Stainless Steel



Cast Malleable Steel



Malleable Iron



Copper

Others

By Clamp Type:



Mouth Beam Clamp





Small Mouth



Wide Mouth



Purlin Beam Clamp



Universal Clamp

Others

By Sales Channel:



Conventional Stores





Local Hardware shops





Electrical Shops



Others



Online Sales





Third-party online sales





Independent online sales

Supplier sales

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia and Oceania Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Beam Clamp Market – Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

3.1. State of the Global Structural Steel Beam Industry

3.2. Global Clamps Market Outlook: Key Statistics

3.3. Beam Clamp – Evolution & Transition

3.4. Beam Clamp in Associated Industry

3.4.1. Beam Clamps Penetration in Construction Industry

3.4.2. Beam Clamps Demand Evolution with Growth In Welding Industry

3.4.3. Beam Clamps Trend in Electrical Industry

3.4.4. Impact of Beam Clamp on Other Dominating Industries

3.5. Global Beam Clamps Production Analysis by Regions

3.6. Traditional Substitutions for Beam Clamps and Impacts on the Demand Cycle

3.7. Raw Clamp Material Analysis for Beam Clamps

3.8. Recent Developments in Beam Clamps Industry

3.9. Growth and Development Patterns in Beam Clamps Market

TOC Contd.....

