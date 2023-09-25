Automotive Fog Light Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 7.1 Bn By 2030 X Herald

A major reason driving the growth of the automotive fog light market is the rising production and sales of cars globally, and this trend is anticipated to last throughout the projected period.

Similar to how expanding passenger car demand, increased aftermarket sales of fog lights, an increase in sales of luxury and SUV vehicles, and advances in lighting technology are anticipated to support the growth of the automotive fog light market in the years to come.

Furthermore, during the following eight years, demand for vehicle fog lights will increase due to a growing emphasis on enhancing passenger safety to decrease traffic accidents and the implementation of strict safety regulations.

Numerous manufacturers are creating advanced lighting such as matrix, beam, adaptive front lighting systems, and pixel lighting as a result of improvements in sustainable technologies. These modern fog lightings are mostly employed in premium automobiles, which fuels demand in the market.

Additionally, the global automotive fog light market is predicted to be dominated by the aftermarket segment, with sales rising quickly between 2022 and 2030. As the lifespan of fog lights is only a few thousand hours, the aftermarket is frequently the focus of development opportunities.

Regionally, Asia Pacific, spearheaded by India, China, and Japan, will continue to remain at the top of the ladder in the automotive fog light market. Sales in Asia Pacific are expected to account for the largest revenue share by 2030.

Rapid growth of automobile sector, increasing sales of passenger vehicles, favorable government support, and strong presence of leading manufacturers are driving the Asia Pacific automotive fog light market.

Key Takeaways:



By type, the LED fog lights segment is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment will outshine OEM sales over the next eight years.

Asia Pacific will continue to remain the most lucrative market for automobile fog lights during the forecast period.

The overall automotive fog light market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a significant pace through 2030. Amid booming automotive industry, the demand for automotive fog lights in China is poised to grow at a robust pace over the projected period.

Growth Drivers:



Rapid expansion of automotive industry is a key factor driving growth in automotive fog light market.

Implementation of stringent road safety norms across the world is likely to propel automobile fog light market growth during the forecast period. Rising sales of aftermarket fog lights to further expand the global fog light market over the next ten years.

Restraints:

Fluctuation in raw material prices and high costs of advanced global fog lights are expected to hinder the overall automotive fog light market during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers of vehicle fog lights are concentrating on adopting strategies such as new product launches, facility expansions, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution channels to increase their sales and expand their global footprint.

For instance,



In December 2021, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. introduced full-color LED bulbs for lighting car interiors. The light shade may be flexibly modified from a set of 64 variants to suit the user's mood and respond to individual preferences in a number of ways.

In August 2021, ZKW started the production of a micromirror module for dynamic lighting, with Silicon Austrian Labs, Evotec, EV Group, and TDK Electronics combining forces to integrate micromirror technology, which may be utilized in headlights, side projection, rear lamps, and LIDAR systems for optical distance measurement. In August 2021, Autofurnish launched brand new LED fog lamps which are more efficient than many other variants.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR



OSRAM Light AG

Lex-N-Gate Corporation

Phoenix Lamps Limited

Guangzhou Led auto Company Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Royal Philips Electronics

General Electric

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Valeo SA

ZKW Group Hyundai Mobis

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Fog Light Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on the global automotive fog light market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of automotive fog light market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:



Halogen

Xenon

HID LED

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel:



OEMs Aftermarket

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Automotive Fog Light Market Report



What is the projected value of the automotive fog light market in 2022?

At what rate will the global automotive fog light market grow until 2030?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the automotive fog light market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global automotive fog light market during 2022-2030?

Which are the factors driving the automotive fog light market during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the automotive fog light market during the forecast period?

