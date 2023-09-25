Urea Formaldehyde Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At US$ 6.9 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The market for urea formaldehyde will reach US$ 6.9 billion worldwide in 2023 and increase at a 4.5% CAGR through 2033.
In the production of medium-density fiberboards, particleboards, plywood, and fiberboards, urea formaldehyde is a frequently utilized chemical. Products made from urea-formaldehyde have advantages including high resistance and economic effectiveness, and as a result, the wood sector is embracing them more and more. The need for such wood components is currently high in building and construction projects for finishing, which provides buildings with an attractive appearance.
Download a Sample Copy of This Report:
Additionally, urea formaldehyde is widely used as an adhesive because to its many benefits, including low cure temperatures, resistance to mould growth, remarkable thermal characteristics, ease of adaptation to a variety of curing conditions, and excellent water solubility of the (uncured) resin. These reasons will likely cause the urea formaldehyde market to grow throughout the assessment period.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
· By 2033, it is anticipated that the global urea formaldehyde market will develop at a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$10.7 billion.
· From 2018 to 2022, the market grew at a historical 3.2% annual rate.
· By Application, it is anticipated that the manufacturing of plywood will develop at a pace of 4.3% by 2033.
· By accounting for roughly 29.3% of global urea-formaldehyde consumption in 2023, East Asia dominates the market.
· According to estimates, Europe will hold a 23.7% share of the worldwide urea formaldehyde market in 2033.
Market Growth Strategies
The urea formaldehyde market is a highly fragmented Market. Many of the small, emerging as well as medium players compete for market share around the globe. The key players in the urea formaldehyde market account for a large market share in the total global market.
Key urea formaldehyde producers are concentrating on creating and updating their products with lower formaldehyde emissions through novel production processes and resin formulation/composition innovation.
Along with prominent players in the market, the market is flooded with the existence of other medium-scale and small players in the market, the global urea formaldehyde market is semi-fragmented. Prominent urea formaldehyde manufacturers acquire approximately 40–45% share of the global market.
Although small and medium-sized manufacturers concentrate on offering cost-effective products to increase their local market penetration, as compared to that well-known manufacturers are aiming to increase their production capacities.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
Key Companies Profiled
Achema Ashland Inc. BASF SE Ineos Group MKS Marmara OJSV“Perechin timber and chemical plant
Segmentation of Urea Formaldehyde Industry Research
By Form: By Application:
Plywood Manufacturing Particle Board Manufacturing Medium Density Fiberboard Manufacturing Molding Components Manufacturing Others By End-use Industry:
Furniture Transportation Electrical & Electronics Building and Construction Agriculture Textile Others By Region:
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the urea formaldehyde market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of form, (liquid, powder), application (plywood manufacturing, particle board manufacturing, medium density fiberboard manufacturing, molding components manufacturing, others), end use industry (furniture, transportation, electrical & electronics, building and construction, agriculture, textile, and others), and across major regions of the world.
Key Questions Covered in the Urea Formaldehyde Market Report
What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023? At what rate will the global Urea Formaldehyde sales grow until 2033? Which are the factors hampering the Urea Formaldehyde demand? Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033? Which are the factors driving sales in the Urea Formaldehyde Market during the forecast period?
Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: