Japan, UAE To Continue Utilizing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Al-Jaber agreed on Monday to continue utilizing the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative framework.
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that this came during the initiative's first ministerial level meeting in Tokyo.
Kamikawa said Japan attaches great importance to the strategic partnership with the UAE and looks forward to advancing cooperation in various fields.
She also conveyed her appreciation for the UAE's stable supply of crude oil to Japan and the UAE's generosity towards participation of Japanese companies in the upstream development over long years.
In addition, they exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries towards the stabilization of the international oil market, the "Japan-UAE Innovation Partnership" and the "Global Green Energy Hub" concept, which were agreed during Japanese Prime Minister's visit to the UAE in July.
Kamikawa affirmed that Japan is fully committed to making its utmost contribution to the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), including the global stock take.
For his part, Al-Jaber, as the COP 28 President-Designate, explained the status of preparations for COP 28, and expressed his strong hopes to strengthen bilateral relations with japan.
Japan and the UAE signed a joint declaration to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative in September 2022. (end)
