C LA VI Singapore Debuts New Dinner Menu



Starters: The new starter section of the menu is more than just an introduction; it's an overture. Diners can expect a medley of textures and flavours right from the get-go. The Burrata, an Italian classic, is reinvented with crispy tempura shiso and accompanied by fresh strawberries, adding both visual and sensory delight. On the other hand, the Black Angus Beef Tenderloin Tartare stands out with a unique hint of white soy and is complemented by a garnish of fresh watercress.



Mains: When it comes to main courses, the spotlight shines on a fine balance between tradition and innovation. The Line Caught Red Snapper is a showstopper with its nuanced laksa base, elevated by the richness of ebi shrimp oil and a velvety celeriac coconut pure. Another memorable entre, the Duroc Pork Chop, features a zesty Yuzu jus, which is balanced by a refreshing fennel apple salad.

Desserts: The dessert menu is designed to offer a versatile range of options that encapsulate varying degrees of sweetness, richness, and tartness. The Calamansi Bon Bon delivers a tangy punch, while the Balinese Chocolate presents an ode to indulgence. Not to be missed is the Petit Four Box, a miniature showcase of global flavours.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About C LA VI Singapore

C LA VI is our interpretation of the popular French saying, This is Life. Our mission is simple: the pursuit of pleasure, passion, and play in a spectacular setting. Born in Southeast Asia, C LA VI pays homage to the region's creative legacy and cultural landmarks, welcoming guests to an immersive and sensual dining experience. Our global footprint and red umbrellas span across Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo, and Dubai.

C LA VI