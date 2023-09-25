'Mapping' Recent Developments In South China Sea

Often termed“cartographic invasion” by analysts and critics, China's issuance of new maps will have far-reaching direct implications on claimant states, with ramifications for the international community – especially countries such as Japan, Australia and India, as well as the European Union and its member states and the US, which have huge economic and strategic stakes in the region.



China's territorial claims in the South China Sea are revised and upgraded with these new maps, which transcend the traditional“Nine-Dash Line” that Beijing has been using to demarcate its (unilateral) claims, with comprehensive details that include rocks and islets.

For countries that share maritime boundaries with China, the new maps drive home new concerns and consequent anxieties. The mapping of smaller islets directly conflicts with Vietnam's and the Philippines' UNCLOS-compliant rights in these waters, raising the possibility of greater hostilities.

China's new maps seem to challenge the existing legal norms, potentially undermining the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and further complicating dispute resolution processes.



Malaysia has traditionally employed a soft diplomatic approach with the goal of balancing its strategic relationship with China and defending its territorial claims. In contrast to some of its neighbors, Malaysia often refrains from direct confrontations – diplomatic or otherwise – relying instead on multilateral discussions that are embedded in ASEAN-centric mechanisms.

