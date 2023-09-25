Yoon's US Embrace Not Lifting His Saggy Popularity

Yoon – devoid of a foreign policy background – took the reins of the presidency in 2022. Conventional wisdom suggested he would hone in on domestic matters. Surprisingly, he charted a foreign policy course markedly different from South Korea's immediate past, in a clear tilt towards the United States.

Yoon's foreign policy direction contrasts starkly with that of his predecessor, former president Moon Jae-in - whom Yoon

labeled as

“pro-China” in his public statements. Yoon once

remarked

that“most South Koreans, especially younger ones, don't like China even though President Moon's administration pursued pro-China policies.”



He spelled out his stance to the New York Times in September 2022, saying that“South Korea will

take a clearer position

with respect to US-China relations.”

Yoon was instrumental in orchestrating the recent US–Japan–South Korea trilateral summit at Camp David.

That summit

would have been improbable without Yoon's

push for reconciliation

with Japan – South Korea's former colonizer.

Though the summit stopped shy of solidifying a formal military alliance, it resonated with the spirit embodied in NATO's Article 5 -“an attack against one is an attack against all” –

replacing

“attack” with“threat.”

Some suggested that the new security partnership might

hold even more historical significance

than the AUKUS pact. Meanwhile, the Global Times in China described the Camp David summit as possibly“a starting shot for a new Cold War .”

Yoon's foreign policy is predicated on democratic values , advocating alliances rooted in shared ideals. He has identified Japan as“a partner sharing universal values.”