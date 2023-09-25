Global Wine Giants Beringer Vineyards And Penfolds Spearhead Cabernet Sauvignon Market Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cabernet Sauvignon Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cabernet sauvignon market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% during the period 2023-2030, according to a comprehensive report on the market.
Holistic Insights into the Cabernet Sauvignon Market
This report offers a holistic understanding of the global cabernet sauvignon market, encompassing market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It provides a clear and detailed overview of the market by segmenting it based on grape variety, type, price range, flavors, distribution channel, and region.
Company Profiles and Informed Decision-Making
The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the cabernet sauvignon market, offering valuable insights for professionals and industry stakeholders to make informed decisions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Preference for Premium Wines: The rising preference for premium wines among consumers is a significant driver of growth in the cabernet sauvignon market. Growing Tourism: The global tourism industry's growth contributes to increased consumption of wines, including cabernet sauvignon.
Challenges
Trade Barriers: The market faces challenges related to trade barriers, which can impact its growth trajectory.
Historical and Forecast Periods
Base Year: 2022 Historical Period: 2018-2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
Grape Variety
Cabernet Franc Sauvignon Franc
Type
Young Cabernet Old Cabernet
Price Range
Mass Market Premium Ultra-Premium
Flavors
Eco-friendly Bell Pepper Blackcurrant Mint Cheddar Chocolate Vanilla Others
Distribution Channel
Direct Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Others
Regional Insights
Europe
Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands Rest of Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia Turkey Iran United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
Beringer Vineyards Catena Zapata Chateau Margaux Concha y Toro Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Freewater Cider and Wine Company Louis Roederer Penfolds Robert Mondavi Winery Santorini Wine Company Stag's Leap Wine Cellars
