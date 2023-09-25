Army Medical College Bogura Bangladesh | MBBS Admission Open For International Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Army Medical College Bogura, Bangladesh
Welcome to Army Medical College Bogura, a prestigious institution in Bangladesh, synonymous with excellence in medical education. Situated in a serene environment, this esteemed college is a beacon for aspiring medical practitioners from around the globe, aiming to empower them with unparalleled medical knowledge and skills.
Army Medical College, Bogura, Bangladesh proudly commenced its journey on September 28, 2014, having secured the requisite approvals from the Government. The official inauguration ceremony unfolded on January 10, 2015, in unison with four other Army Medical Colleges, marking the beginning of the academic year 2014-2015. This pivotal moment was actualized through the invigorating vision of the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the commendable leadership of the then Chief of Staff Bangladesh Army, Gen Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan, Maj Gen AKM Abdullahil Baquee, ndu, psc, and the Area Commander Bogura Area, along with the unwavering commitment of the Chairman, Governing Body of Army Medical College Bogura, and all devoted Doctors and Staff.
By January 11, 2015, the college enthusiastically initiated the 2014-2015 sessions, welcoming 50 students to begin their classes.
Operating under the aegis of the Bangladesh Army, Army Medical College Bogura is a distinguished medical college. It is proficiently governed by a body constituted of representatives from the Bangladesh Army, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), and local health sector members from the Bangladesh government.
World-Class Faculty and Infrastructure
The college prides itself on having an eminent faculty comprising experienced and dedicated medical professionals and educators. The state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technology aid in providing top-notch education and hands-on experience, ensuring students are well-equipped to step into the professional world.
MBBS Fees for International Students
Bangladesh is renowned for providing quality medical education at affordable fees, making it a preferred choice for international students. Army Medical College Bogura, with its competitive fee structure, ensures that aspiring medical practitioners can pursue their dreams without financial constraints. For a detailed overview of fees and other related expenses, please contact Fortune Education, where our consultants will provide comprehensive information tailored to your needs.
♦ Fees Structure For Foreign Students
1. Total US $ 47,000 (US dollars forty-seven thousand only)
US $8,000 (US dollars eight thousand) before admission/joining (Booking fee)
US $14,500 (US dollars fourteen thousand five hundred) time of joining/admission
US $ 6,000 (US dollars six thousand) Within 1st month of 2nd year
US $ 6,000 (US dollars six thousand) Within 1st month of 3rd year
US $ 6,000 (US dollars six thousand) Within 1st month of 4th year
US $ 6,500 (US dollars six thousand five hundred) Within 1st month of 5th year
Lowest Fees with Instalment Facility Including below mentioned facilities;
1. Largest Green Campus 2. Twin Sharing AC Room 3. Daily 5 Times Food/Messing 4. Laundry 5. Study Tour 6. Game 7. Transport 8. Outfits and more.
Prestigious Medical College in Bangladesh
Bangladesh houses several prestigious medical colleges recognized for their high academic standards, state-of-the-art facilities, and experienced faculty. Army Medical College Bogura stands out among them, offering an enriching and holistic learning environment. The college's commitment to fostering medical excellence makes it a coveted destination for students aspiring to make a significant impact in the medical field.
MBBS in Bangladesh for Foreign Students
International students, especially from India, Nepal and other countries find Bangladesh an attractive destination for medical studies due to the international standard curriculum, multicultural exposure, and the opportunity to experience the rich culture and heritage of Bangladesh. The conducive learning environment and practical exposure offered at Army Medical College Bogura enable foreign students to develop a global medical perspective and hone their skills effectively.
Fortune Education is an Official Authorized Admission Consultant
Fortune Education proudly stands as the Exclusive Official Authorized Admission Consultant of Army Medical College Bogura. We are committed to assisting aspiring doctors in navigating the admission process, ensuring a smooth transition into their medical journey in one of the most distinguished medical colleges in Bangladesh.
Direct MBBS Admission in Bangladesh Medical Colleges
Fortune Education facilitates direct admission to Army Medical College Bogura, ensuring a hassle-free and swift admission process. By avoiding lengthy admission procedures, we help students focus more on preparing for their new academic life.
Army Medical College Bogura
MBBS Admission Process
The admission process is systematic and transparent. Prospective students are required to meet specific eligibility criteria and submit the necessary documents. Our dedicated team at Fortune Education guides students through every step, from filling out application forms to submitting required documents, making the entire process seamless and stress-free.
MBBS in Bangladesh for Indian Students
The proximity, cultural similarities, and internationally recognized medical curriculum make Bangladesh a favorable destination for Indian students. Army Medical College Bogura, with its exemplary academic environment, is a preferred choice for many Indian students looking to pursue a medical career.
To Get Direct MBBS Admission Apply Online:
Fortune Education invites aspiring medical practitioners to apply online for direct MBBS admission to Army Medical College Bogura. Our commitment is to provide comprehensive support and personalized guidance to every student, ensuring their journey in the prestigious medical college is enriching and fulfilling.
MBBS in Bangladesh
Army Medical College Bogura, in collaboration with Fortune Education, opens its doors to aspiring doctors from across the globe. The college's commitment to academic excellence, coupled with Fortune Education's personalized and dedicated consultancy services, promises a transformative and empowering journey for every medical aspirant.
Take the first step towards realizing your medical aspirations with Army Medical College Bogura and Fortune Education. For detailed information and to start your application process, contact Fortune Education today.
Services Offered by Fortune Education:
Personalized counselling sessions
Assistance with documentation and application process
Guidance on entrance exams and interview preparation
Visa assistance

