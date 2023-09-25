Bispecific Antibody Market Expected To Reach $109.4 Billion By 2032 | Sector To Grow At A CAGR Of 34.8%

Bispecific Antibody Market Size

Bispecific antibody market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Bispecific antibody market was valued at $5.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $109.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 34.8% from 2023 to 2032. Bispecific antibodies are artificial proteins that have promising applications in the field of cancer and immunotherapy. They are comprised of two monoclonal antibodies which are held together by a flexible peptide linker. This makes them able to bind to two different antigens, as the name suggests. The unique properties of bispecific antibodies make them versatile therapeutic agents. They improve therapy effectiveness, target certain cell types, and address complex disease pathways. Bispecific antibodies act as a bridge between cancer cells and cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs). They bind CD3 antigens on CTLs and a specific antigen on cancer cells, which in turn activates the T cells, promotes the lysis of cancer cells, and make bispecific antibody effective in cancer treatment.

List of Key Players :

AstraZeneca plc, Merus, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, MacroGenics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Download Sample Report

On the basis of product, the bispecific antibody market size is classified into blinatumomab, emicizumab, and others. Others includes elranatamab, mosunetuzumab, glofitamab, and zenocutuzumab. The blinatumomab segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period owing to the increase in incidences of leukemia and rise in technological advances in the field of cancer treatments.

On the basis of application, the bispecific antibody market analysis is classified into cancer, hemophilia, and others. Others includes autoimmune diseases, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, and Alzheimer disease. The hemophilia segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the number of populations suffering from hemophilia and increase in the awareness among the people regarding treatment of hemophilia.

On the basis of end user, the bispecific antibody market share is classified into hospitals, cancer centers, and others. The hospitals segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in the number of initiatives taken by government for development of healthcare infrastructure and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and autoimmune diseases.

On the basis of region, North America had the highest bispecific antibody market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of cancer, growth in demand for next-generation antibody therapeutics, and technological advancement in the healthcare sector. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the fact that this region has large and growing population, which is susceptible to the rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in the number of product approvals for bispecific antibodies and increase in the strategic partnership among the market players.

For Purchase Inquiry

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn