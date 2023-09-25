Bathtub Market Expected To Hit $15.10 Billion By 2029, Driven By A Strong 5.72% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Indiia, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bathtub market size stood at USD 10.20 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand to USD 15.10 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.72% over the estimated period. The rise is being driven by the growing adoption of sanitary ware in the construction sector. This information is provided by Fortune Business InsightsTM in its research report, titled “Bathtub Market, 2023-2029”. Get a Sample Research PDF: List of Key Players Profiled in the Bathtub Market :

Toto Ltd. (Japan)

Royal Manufacturing (U.S.)

Villeroy & Boch Group (Germany)

RAK Ceramics (UAE)

American Bath Group (U.S.)

Geberit AG (Switzerland)

Porcelanosa Group (Spain)

LAUFEN Bathrooms AG (Switzerland)

Jacuzzi Inc. (U.S.) Kohler Co. (U.S.) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2029 Forecast CAGR 5.72% 2029 Value Projection USD 15.10 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 10.20 Billion Historical Data 2018-2019 No. of Pages 202 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Type

By Application

By Material

By Shape By Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Bathtub Market Growth Drivers Industry Value to Surge Driven by Increasing Construction in Residential and Commercial Sectors Expansion of the Hospitality Industry to Favor Market Expansion

Segments:

Alcove Bathtubs to Gain Traction Driven by Popularity in Various Regions

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into drop-in, free-standing, alcove, and others. Of these, the alcove segment is anticipated to register substantial growth over the projected period. The surge can be attributed to the rising popularity of the product in Europe and North America.

Residential Segment to Record Commendable Growth Owing to Increasing Renovations

Based on application, the market is fragmented into commercial and residential. The residential segment is estimated to record appreciable expansion throughout the forecast period. The rise is being propelled by an escalation in renovation projects in various regions.

Fiberglass Segment to Register Notable Surge Due to Low Cost

On the basis of material type, the market is subdivided into cast iron, acrylic, fiberglass, and others. The fiberglass segment is projected to depict commendable growth over the analysis period. This is on account of a range of benefits such as lightweight, low cost, and ease of installation.

Oval Shaped Tubs Exhibit Soaring Demand Considering Rising Product Adoption in Smaller Homes

Based on shape, the market is segregated into oval, square, rectangular, and others. Oval-shaped tubs are anticipated to register lucrative expansion throughout the forecast period. The rise is being driven by an increase in product adoption in smaller homes and apartments.

On the basis of geography, the market for bathtubs has been studied across five regions. These include Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the significant trends favoring market expansion throughout the estimated period. Some of the other aspects of the report include the key steps taken by major participants to consolidate their position in the market. The report also gives an insight into the prominent factors impelling industry growth over the projected period.

Drivers & Restraints:

Market Value to Rise Driven by Growing Construction in Commercial & Residential Sectors

One of the major factors driving the bathtub market growth is the upsurge in infrastructure projects. The expansion of the commercial construction and real estate sector is expected to propel the demand for smart bathrooms, impelling business expansion.

However, the industry growth may be hindered due to lack of indoor plumbing in households

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Driven by Rising Number of Construction Projects

The Asia Pacific bathtub market share is estimated to record notable growth over the forecast period. The rise can be attributed to the surging urbanization and an increase in residential and commercial construction projects in countries such as India and China.

North America is expected to hold a considerable share of the market. This is on account of the presence of well-established market players in countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies Enter into Partnership Deals to Strengthen Industry Position

Major market participants focus on partnership agreements and collaborations to expand their product reach. Many companies are also adopting various initiatives including acquisitions and mergers to increase their geographical footprint. The rising participation in trade fairs and conferences is another prominent step taken by major industry players to strengthen their industry position.

COVID-19 Impact:

Market Temporarily Affected Due to Manufacturing Shutdowns

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily affected the bathtub demand impelled by the halt on business investments. These areas included employee management, technology capitalization, and others. However, the post-pandemic period led to an increase in product demand considering the surge in urbanization in numerous regions. An additional factor propelling product demand is the escalating production of bathroom products by numerous local manufacturers.

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Overview of the Parent Market



Industry SWOT Analysis



Bathtub Products Supply Chain Analysis



Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation to COVID-19)





Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Bathtub Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029



Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type





Freestanding





Alcove





Drop-in



Others



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Material





Acrylic





Cast Iron





Fiberglass



Others



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application





Residential



Commercial



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Shape





Rectangular





Oval





Square



Others



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





South America Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Developments:

March 2022 - The Engineered Stone Group announced its acquisition of MTI Baths and Aquatica. The deal helped in enhancing the company's ability to serve customers in North America.

Waterless Urinals Market

Hair Brush Market Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market


