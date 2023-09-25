Aircraft Cabin Interior Market To Attain USD 63.30 Billion By 2030 | Extensive 180 Pages Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft cabin interior market size was valued at USD 28.40 billion in 2022 and is set to expand from USD 32.07 billion in 2023 to USD 63.30 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.20% over the estimated period. The expansion is propelled by the escalating demand for various advanced components such as LED cabin lights, lightweight cushion structures, and wireless in-flight entertainment systems & connectivity. This information is provided by Fortune Business InsightsTM in its research report, titled “Aircraft Cabin Interior Market, 2023-2030”. Cabin interior components must comply with safety regulations and standards. This includes fire-resistant materials, emergency lighting, and evacuation systems. Airlines often customize their cabin interiors to reflect their brand image and differentiate themselves from competitors. This can include unique seat designs, color schemes, and branding elements. Get a Sample PDF Brochure: List of Key Players Mentioned in the Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Report:

Astronics Corporation (U.S.)

Cobham PLC (U.K.)

Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation) (U.S.)

Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg (Germany)

Haeco Americas (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Jamco Corporation (Japan)

JCB Aero (France)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Safran (France)

Thales Group (France) The Boeing Company (U.S. Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 10.20%. 2030 Value Projection USD 63.30 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 32.07 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Class

By Component By Aircraft Type Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Long-Haul Flights and Regional Aviation Transport to Support Market Growth Growing Refurbishment and Renewal of Old Aircraft to Extend Aircraft Life to Drive Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Key elements of the aircraft cabin interior market include:

Seating: Aircraft seats are a critical component of the cabin interior. They come in various configurations, including economy, business, and first-class seats. Manufacturers focus on designing seats that are comfortable, lightweight, and space-efficient to maximize passenger capacity.

Lighting: Cabin lighting plays a crucial role in setting the ambiance and mood inside an aircraft. LED lighting systems are increasingly popular due to their energy efficiency and versatility in creating different lighting scenarios.

In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Systems: Passengers expect entertainment options during a flight, such as movies, TV shows, and music. IFE systems include seatback screens, overhead screens, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Galleys and Lavatories: Galley areas are where flight attendants prepare and serve meals, while lavatories are essential for passenger convenience. These areas need to be space-efficient, easy to clean, and equipped with modern amenities.

Flooring and Interior Panels: The choice of materials for flooring and interior panels is crucial for aesthetics and durability. Materials like lightweight composites are used to reduce overall aircraft weight.

Cabin Systems: This includes various systems for temperature control, cabin pressurization, and air quality control. Ensuring a comfortable and safe cabin environment is a priority.

Segments:

Seats Segment to Depict Lucrative Growth Owing to Rising Commercial Aircraft Demand

By component, the market is classified into seats, cabin lighting, windows & windshields, galley & lavatory, in-flight entertainment & connectivity, stowage bins, and interior panels. The seats segment is expected to record high demand over the study period. The escalation is due to the increasing demand for commercial aircraft.

Economy Class Segment to Gain Notable Traction Impelled by Soaring Comfortable Seating Demand

Based on class, the market is categorized into business class, first class, premium economy class, and economy class. The economy class segment is poised to account for a dominating share in the market. The escalation is due to the increasing demand for comfortable seating and growing net worth of individuals.

Narrow Body Aircraft Segment to Register Substantial Expansion Owing to Rising Product Demand

By aircraft type, the market for aircraft cabin interiors is segmented into wide body, narrow body, business jets, and regional transport aircraft. The narrow body segment held a dominating share in the market due to increasing product demand.

OEM Segment to Emerge Prominent Impelled by Rising Production of Commercial Aircraft

By end-user, the market is segmented into aftermarket and OEM. The OEM segment is expected to have the highest market share over the estimated period. The expansion is impelled by the surging demand for renewed and new aircraft.

Based on geography, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage:

The report gives substantial coverage of the pivotal trends boosting the global business scenario over the forthcoming years. It further offers an insight into the key factors impelling industry expansion throughout the forecast period. The report also provides an account of the major steps undertaken by leading companies for strengthening their positions in the market.

Drivers and Restraints:

Soaring Demand for Regional Aviation Transport and Long-Haul Flights to Propel Industry Expansion

One of the pivotal factors impelling aircraft cabin interior market growth is the escalating demand for long-haul flights. The industry expansion is further propelled by the surging demand for regional aviation transport in various regions.

However, delayed certifications and stringent regulatory policies associated with the weight of the aircraft are anticipated to propel market growth amid the pandemic period.

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Latest technological Advancements



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis

COVID-19 19 Impact on Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market

Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Component





Seats





Cabin Lighting





Windows & Windshield





Galley & Lavatory





In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity





Stowage Bins



Interior Panels



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Class





First Class





Business Class





Premium Economy Class



Economy Class



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Aircraft Type





Narrow Body





Wide Body





Business Jets



Regional Transport Aircraft



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User





OEM



After Market



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Middle East Rest of the World

TOC Continued...!

Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge Prominent Impelled by Presence of Leading Companies

The North America aircraft cabin interior market share is slated to grow at a commendable pace over the study period. The rise is driven by the presence of leading manufacturers in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the estimated period. The upsurge is due to the increasing number of OEMs in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Enter into Partnership Deals to Strengthen Industry Position

Major industry participants are formulating and adopting a range of deals for strengthening their positions in the market. These include partnerships, collaborations, and merger agreements. Additional initiatives comprise a rise in trade conferences and growing participation in trade activities.

Key Industry Development:

October 2022 – Jet Aviation launched a new solution with three certified 55-inch curved OLED screens. The development marked the latest addition to the company's aircraft cabin interior.

About Us:

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Tags Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />