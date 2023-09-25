MEED's 13th MEED Projects Awards celebrate MENA's top projects, showcasing innovation and excellence in construction and industry

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- MEED announces MENA's best projects

Dubai, September 2023

MEED, the region's leading business intelligence provider has announced the finalists and national winners for the 13th edition of its annual MEED Projects Awards organised in association with Mashreq.

The awards celebrate and recognise the best projects completed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region over the past 12 months, with more than 100 projects across 17 categories selected as National Winners this year.

The National Winners were selected following an extensive and independent judging process assessing projects for their technological innovation, engineering excellence, commitment to sustainable practices and overall benefit to society.

Prominent regional construction projects that are National Winners this year include One Za'abeel Tower in Dubai, the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, The Ned Doha Project, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and the Shura Bridge & Causeways project in Saudi Arabia.

Energy and industry National Winners include the Ruwais Waste Heat Recovery Project in Abu Dhabi, Duqm Refinery Project in Oman, Strategic Food Security Facilities at the New Port Project in Doha, Jubail 3A IWP in Saudi Arabia and the New Delta Wastewater Treatment Plant in Egypt.

The full list of 2023 MEED Project Awards National Winners is available on the awards website .

The shortlisted National Winners will now proceed to a further round of rigorous judging by an independent panel of more than 40 judges who will gather to determine the region's best overall project in each category – to be announced at a gala awards reception on 22 November at the Address Hotel, Dubai Marina.

The awards ceremony will culminate in the announcement of the prestigious Project of the Year award, which in past years has included iconic projects such as ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai, the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi and the Haramain high-speed railway in Saudi Arabia.

“The National Winners are proof that the region's projects community is constantly working towards delivering solutions with incredible innovation and excellence,” said MEED head of content and research, Ed James.

“We are thrilled to recognise the organisations that have been shortlisted and given National Winner status, and wish to congratulate all the individuals and teams that have contributed to delivering these exciting projects that drive development in the region,” James added.

Commenting on the submissions this year, Sonia Kerrigan, group commercial director, MEED, said,“We are truly inspired by the overwhelming number of entries for the MEED Project Awards this year, which is a clear reflection of resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence within the region's projects market."

Kerrigan added that the level of innovation in this year's submissions has again raised the bar. These submissions are a clear testament to the region's dynamism and its reputation as a hub for construction innovation and excellence.

“Mashreq is proud to extend its support to the MEED Projects Awards as MEED announces the 2023 National Winners and the extraordinary projects completed across the region,” said Arun Mathur, Mashreq's executive vice president and global head of Contracting Finance.

“It is extremely encouraging to see the relentless pursuit of excellence and innovations that have contributed to the highlighted projects this year. We look forward to the Awards celebration later in November when we will be part of the MENA Winners announcements.”

About MEED

MEED is a remarkable senior management media brand that encompasses a subscription website and magazine, more than 30 C-level executive conferences and summits hosted by MEED Events, the MEED Projects Awards and two high-value content businesses, MEED Projects and MEED Insight.

MEED Projects is the Middle East's premium project tracking database and MEED Insight offers tailored research and in-depth analysis.

Established in 1957, MEED has been integral to delivering business information and news, intelligence and analysis on the Middle East economies and activities ever since. Attracting a key senior management audience through its content and activities, MEED is a media brand and publication that

covers a spectrum of services that inform.

For further information about MEED, please contact:



Vignesh Satyarajan

MEED