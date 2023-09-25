Pfsense Software Takes Home 42 Awards In The G2 Fall 2023 Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) These customer-based awards are important to Netgate because they represent how real users view our products.” - Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEOAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Netgate ® today announced that the Fall 2023 G2 Report is out and pfSense® software received 42 awards in several categories, including new regional awards in EMEA, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The list included Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business awards in categories such as Best Estimated ROI, Best Relationship, Best Usability, Most Implementable, and Users Most Likely to Recommend, for both the Firewall Software and Business VPN groups.
“These customer-based awards are important to Netgate because they represent how real users view our products. Customer feedback is critical to help us understand their needs,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.“We continually strive to bring high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions to everyone.”
Top pfSense Software Awards
#1 EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Europe Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Momentum Grid® Report for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Usability Index for Firewall Software
#1 Mid-Market Results Index for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Results Index for Business VPN
#1 Results Index for Business VPN Overall
#1 Small-Business Results Index for Firewall Software
#1 Results Index for Firewall Software Overall
#1 Small-Business Relationship Index for Business VPN
#1 Relationship Index for Business VPN Overall
#1 Enterprise Relationship Index for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Relationship Index for Firewall Software
#1 Relationship Index for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Implementation Index for Business VPN
#1 Implementation Index for Business VPN
#1 Enterprise Implementation Index for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Implementation Index for Firewall Software
#1 Implementation Index for Firewall Software
#1 Small-Business Grid® Report for Business VPN
#1 Small-Business Grid® Report for Firewall Software
Other Notable pfSense Software Awards
#3 Usability Index for Firewall Software Overall
#3 Grid® Report for Firewall Software Overall
#2 Grid® Report for Business VPN Overall
#3 Enterprise Grid® Report for Business VPN Overall
More on pfSense Software
The world's leading open-source driven firewall, router, and VPN solution for network edge and cloud secure networking, pfSense Plus software is the world's most trusted firewall. The software has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide - with over seven million installations. pfSense software is made possible by open-source technology and made into a robust, reliable, dependable product by Netgate.
To learn more about pfSense software, go to
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, governments, and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world's leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR® extends the company's open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure routing – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
