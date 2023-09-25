16 Dead In China Coal-Mine Fire

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
GUIYANG, 25th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Sixteen people have been confirmed dead in a coal-mine fire in the city of Panzhou, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sunday morning, state news agency (Xinhua) reported.
The fire occurred around 8:10 am at the Shanjiaoshu Coal Mine in Panguan Town, according to the city government of Panzhou.
Initial investigations suggest that the 16 people were trapped after a conveyor belt caught fire.
The blaze has been extinguished, and temperatures have returned to normal at the site of the fire, officials said.
