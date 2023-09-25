ZHO, ZSRVT Sign Mou On Sports, Therapeutic Diving, Swimming For People Of Determination

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Zayed Search and Rescue Volunteer Team (ZSRVT) on enhancing means of cooperation in environment, health and safety, by coordinating efforts to provide support in the therapeutic diving programme, environmental campaigns, training and swimming for People of Determination.

The MoU was signed by ZHO's Secretary-General Abdullah Abdul Ali Al- Humaidan, and ZSRVT's Founder and Leader Hussein Mohammed Saleh Al Hammadi, at ZHO's headquarters and in the presence of officials of both sides.

Under the MoU, joint and mutual training courses will be implemented in the fields of search and rescue, emergency, therapeutic diving, occupational health and safety, risk assessment.

Under the MoU, ZSRVT shall have access to ZHO's facilities, while ensuring the preservation of equipment, tools and places during the period of use, as well as ensuring the safety of the site and workers in any events organised and supervised by ZHO.

Al-Humaidan welcomed this partnership with ZSRVT, which reinforces the concept of social responsibility and the creation of an integrated and sustainable system for volunteer action as a very important pillar of community cohesion in the UAE, as well as a distinct national model for spreading and promoting the culture of volunteer action and building a better future for new generations.

He noted that ZHO is always keen on establishing the value of volunteer action, instilling the concept of its culture in the hearts of ZHO's members of various categories of determination, empowering them and achieving community integration to promote the culture of volunteering and the values of giving and solidarity in society.

For his part, Al Hammadi expressed his thanks to ZHO for the trust given to the team, noting that ZSRVT goes with its tasks and vision as a professional team responding to emergencies, crises, and disasters.

The team comprises 90 specialists in all searches, rescue and safety fields, with the aim of enhancing emergency responses, curbing their effects, providing support to existing institutions concerned with emergency response, and providing citizens and residents with the required knowledge and skills that enable them to deal with emergencies and crises.



