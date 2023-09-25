Sheikh Joaan Attends 110Th Anniversary Of Asian Games

Hangzhou: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani attended the 110th-anniversary celebration of the Asian Games organised by the Olympic Council of Asia in Hangzhou, yesterday.

The ceremony was also attended by the Acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Raja Randhir Singh, QOC Second Vice-President and OCA West Asia Vice-President Dr Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari and QOC Secretary General and the OCA Vice-President for the 2030 Asian Games Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain.

Sheikh Joaan had earlier visited the Qatari delegation at the Games Village and met a number of team Qatar athletes.

The QOC President was accompanied by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the People's Republic of China H E Mohammed Abdullah Al Dehaimi and QOC officials.