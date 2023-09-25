Al Hammadi Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with H E Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the State of Qatar Chyngyz Eshimbekov, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in enhancing and promoting the bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.
