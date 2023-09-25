QUYSC Launches 'STEM In Sports' Workshop For Secondary Students

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University Young Scientists Center (QUYSC) has launched its innovative workshop, entitled“STEM in Sports,” specifically designed for preparatory students in Qatar's public schools. This interactive workshop is a vital step toward empowering the nation's youth, aligning seamlessly with the Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030).

The primary objective of the“STEM in Sports” workshop is to contribute to the national development strategy by equipping young Qataris with knowledge and skills that are vital for the country's progress. As Qatar shifts towards becoming an innovation-based economy, nurturing young talents in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) is paramount.

Key highlights of the workshop include a week-long immersion programme providing students in grades 8 and 9 with an in-depth exploration of the intersection of technology and sports. The workshop focuses on hands-on learning, allowing students to delve into recent trends and research in sports materials and technology. Participants will have the opportunity to apply this knowledge, including using cutting-edge technology such as 3D printing. An integral part of the workshop is a visit to the QUYSC lab for practical training on 3D printing.

On successful completion of the workshop students will receive certificates. As an added benefit, students will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity by creating 3D designs and scientific posters, followed by revision and practice sessions by the QUYSC team. The workshop will culminate in a competition featuring six participating schools, where winners will be selected based on the quality and creativity of their work.

Director of QUYSC, Dr. Noora-Al-Thani, expressed her contentment with the launch, stating,“The STEM in Sports workshop is a testament to QUYSC's commitment to fostering young scientific minds and encouraging their exploration of STEM fields. It serves as a stepping stone for students to develop a passion for STEM while contributing to Qatar's vision of a knowledge-based future.”