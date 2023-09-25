Male Hypogonadism Market Expected To Reach $5.1 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 5.1%

Male Hypogonadism Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Male hypogonadism market size was $3.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. Male hypogonadism is a condition in which men have low levels of the male hormone testosterone. Testosterone is produced in the testes and is necessary for the development of male features, such as voice deepening, face & pubic hair development, and growth of penis and testes throughout puberty. Brain produces gonadotrophin-releasing hormone, which stimulates the pituitary gland to generate luteinizing hormone and follicle stimulating hormone (gonadotrophins). Testes then stimulate and produce testosterone by gonadotrophins. Low testosterone levels are caused by testicular diseases, affecting the hypothalamus or pituitary gland. Men of any age suffer with this disease and the symptoms vary depending on the initial detection of disease in relation to puberty.

Ferring, Endo International plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Finox Biotec, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Allergan plc, Merck & Co., Inc.

The global male hypogonadism market is segmented on the basis of therapy, drug delivery, and type. Depending on therapy, it is divided into testosterone replacement therapy and gonadotropin & gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy. The gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy segment is segmented into luteinizing hormone (LH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), and gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GNRH). According to drug delivery, it is fragmented into topical gels, injectable, transdermal patches, and others. As per the type, it is categorized into klinefelters syndrome, kallmann syndrome, pituitary disorders, and others. Region wise, it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

By therapy, testosterone replacement therapy segment held largest male hypogonadism market share in 2020, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from diabetes and blood pressure. However, gonadotropins and gonadotropins releasing hormones therapy is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Depending on drug delivery, topical gels segment dominated the market as the highest revenue generating segment, which is attributed to rise in temporary replacement of testosterone however, injectable segment is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period.

