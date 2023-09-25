Trump holds 10 percent lead over Biden in 2024 election poll

(MENAFN) In a recent poll conducted by The Washington Post and ABC News, it has been revealed that if a presidential election were held today, former U.S. President Donald Trump would secure a 10 percent lead in the popular vote over the incumbent President Joe Biden. This outcome represents the most substantial advantage for Trump over Biden since both individuals announced their candidacies for the 2024 election.



The poll results, which were published on a Saturday, indicate that 52 percent of the respondents expressed their preference for Trump, while 42 percent favored Biden. A portion of the respondents either remained undecided or indicated that they would not vote. This significant lead for Trump marks a notable shift in public opinion. To put it in context, when the Post/ABC pollsters posed the same question back in February, Trump held a four-point advantage over Biden, with 48 percent supporting Trump and 44 percent supporting Biden.



The results of this poll underscore the evolving political landscape and the shifting dynamics surrounding potential candidates for the next presidential election. While it is essential to recognize that elections are influenced by a multitude of factors and opinions can change over time, the findings do indicate a noteworthy change in the perceived electoral preferences of the American public.



In summary, the Washington Post/ABC News poll has revealed a substantial lead for former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical election scenario. This development is of significance in the context of the 2024 election and suggests a shift in the political sentiment of the surveyed individuals since earlier this year.

