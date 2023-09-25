Bio-Acrylic Acid Market Worth $0.9 Billion In 2027 Globally, At A CAGR Of 15.6%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

Download PDF Brochure:

By Type, the Butyl Acrylate segment accounted for the largest share of the Bio-Acrylic Acid Market in 2022. By Application, sanitary products segment projected to register a highest CAGR during forecast period.

Bio-acrylic acid is a type of acrylic acid that is produced from renewable, plant-based sources rather than from petroleum-based feedstocks. It is a colorless liquid with a pungent, vinegar-like odor and is commonly used in the production of various products, such as adhesives, coatings, and plastics. Bio-acrylic acid is typically made using a fermentation process that utilizes microorganisms to convert plant-based sugars into acid. This process is considered more sustainable and environmentally friendly than traditional methods of producing acrylic acid, which relies on non-renewable resources and can have a significant carbon footprint. As such, bio-acrylic acid is often viewed as a promising alternative to traditional acrylic acid, particularly in industries that are seeking to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and move towards more sustainable practices.

The major applications of Bio-Acrylic Acid include Paints and coatings, surfactants, adhesives and sealants, textiles, sanitary products, and other applications such as water treatment, detergents, plastic additives, paper treatment, and flocculants.

The Bio-Acrylic Acid Market has been segmented based on, by type, is segmented into methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, elastomers, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate, and superabsorbent polymers. The Bio-Acrylic Acid Market, by application is segmented into Paints and coatings, surfactants, adhesives and sealants, textiles, sanitary products, and other. The main forces behind the growth of the Bio-Acrylic Acid Market are increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and more sustainable alternative to acrylic acid.

The Global bio-acrylic acid market is segmented into four key regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the largest market for bio-acrylic acid, accounting for a share of 36.2% of the global market, in terms of volume, in 2022. The Asia Pacific is one of the leading consumers of bio-acrylic acid due to the increasing demand from developing countries. The increasing demand for paints & coatings and sanitary products, along with a rise in the population, will drive the bio-acrylic acid market in the region.

