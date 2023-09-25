Kanop Unveils Transparent Pricing Model For Its Measuring And Reporting Platform Of Nature-Based Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Environmental impact assessment company is first to make pricing structure publicly available Our remote-sensing-based approach ensures precise and reliable results, making MRV affordable and accessible to a broader global audience - accelerating the development of nature-based solutions.” - Romain Fau, CEO and Co-founder of KanopPARIS, FRANCE, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Kanop unveils transparent pricing model for its AI-Powered Impact Assessment Platform, leading the way towards rapid adoption of Nature-Based Solutions
Kanop, a leading innovator in environmental impact assessment, is making the pricing structure of its cutting-edge AI-powered Software as a Service (SaaS) platform publicly available for the first time.
Nature-based solutions are expected to play a pivotal role in mitigating climate change, with forests acting as crucial carbon sinks. However, the traditional Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) process has, until now, been a bottleneck in scaling these solutions, given its exclusivity, cost, and lack of scalability.
By using remote sensors, Kanop's AI-driven SaaS platform eliminates the cost and environmental impact of field visits, which can account for up to 42% of nature-based project expenses, and streamlines time-consuming data analytics that could previously span several months and often result in opaque findings.
“Our remote-sensing-based approach ensures precise, accessible, and reliable results, making MRV affordable, fast and accessible to a broader global audience - accelerating the development of nature-based solutions," says Romain Fau, CEO and Co-founder of Kanop. "Transparency is an integral part of who we are and it's important for us to make our pricing models more readily available for both our prospective clients and the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) as a whole."
Kanop's platform not only aids in accurately measuring and reporting the impact of nature-based solutions, including ecosystem conservation, restoration projects, and deforestation but also supports project developers in conducting feasibility studies and due diligence in the environmental sector.
Leveraging satellite imagery, Kanop offers project developers precise, scientifically-backed impact data to validate their positive contributions. Its proprietary machine learning models analyse remote sensing images to quickly and seamlessly generate crucial market-required impact data, accessible through a user-friendly Web App and API.
Kanop's services are divided into five packages, with pricing per hectare decreasing as the measured area increases. Within each package, project developers can mix and match measurements at either 10m or 25m resolution based on their specific requirements.
As global focus on climate action intensifies, several regulations, including the forthcoming European Union Due Diligence Regulation (EUDR) and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), are poised to shape the landscape of environmental impact assessment.
Romain Fau adds that Kanop is at the forefront of helping project developers meet both existing and new regulatory requirements effectively.“We are dedicated to making a positive impact on our environment by delivering science-based and affordable data analytics at scale. We believe our platform has the potential to revolutionise the way nature-based projects are assessed and verified."
Kanop's pricing model is available here:
Kanop leverages an extensive range of remote sensing data, such as multispectral and multitemporal optical and SAR imagery. Kanop integrates advanced AI models, including deep learning and machine learning techniques, with expert agronomic knowledge to analyse and interpret data from natural ecosystems worldwide. To enhance the accuracy of the output, its models currently incorporate multi-temporal data by utilising a total of 25 images captured within a 12-month window.
About Kanop:
Kanop is dedicated to revolutionising environmental impact assessment and MRV processes for nature-based solutions. By harnessing the power of remote sensing data and artificial intelligence, Kanop delivers science-based, scalable, and affordable analytics to empower organisations and accelerate the development of nature-based projects worldwide through its AI-powered SaaS platform.
