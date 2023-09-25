Helium Gas Market: Size, Unveiling Growth Potential And Outlook For 2023-2032 X Herald







Helium is a colorless, odorless, and non-toxic noble gas that is the second most abundant element in the universe after hydrogen. It is incredibly light and has the lowest boiling and melting points of any element, making it a popular choice for various applications. Helium is best known for its use in filling party balloons and as a coolant in scientific and medical equipment due to its low temperature properties. It is also vital in the aerospace industry for pressurizing and purging fuel tanks, and in the production of electronics like semiconductors and fiber optics. Its unique properties make it indispensable in a wide range of industrial, scientific, and entertainment applications.

The Helium Gas Market was valued at USD 2208.24 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.90% by 2032.

By Types:

. Gaseous Helium

. Liquid Helium

By Application

. Aerostatics

. Cryogenics

. Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

. Medical Field

. Semiconductor & Fiber Optics

. Welding and Magnet Production

By Market Vendors:

. Air Liquid

. Air Products

. Airgas

. Buzwair

. Exxon

. Gazprom

. Gulf Cryo

. Iceblick

. Linde

. Messer Group

. PGNiG

. Praxair

. RasGas

. Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Helium Gas Market Drivers:

1. Industrial Demand: Helium is a crucial component in various industries, including electronics manufacturing (for cooling and purging), aerospace (for pressurization and cooling), and healthcare (for MRI machines). The growth and innovation in these sectors directly impact helium demand.



Helium Gas Market Restraints

COVID-19 Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Helium Gas market worldwide. It will help readers to gain insights on how the pandemic and post-pandemic scenarios have impacted several aspects of the market such as demand, transportation, supply chain management, consumption, and production. In addition, it provides information about various strategies acquired by market players to make up for the losses amidst the outbreak.

