Monday, 25 September 2023 12:16 GMT

Zurich Film Festival Ends Partnership With Läderach


9/25/2023 4:14:00 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) El Festival de Cine de Zúrich pone fin a su colaboración con Läderach
  • Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • E-mail
  • Print
  • Copy link

According to the organisers, this is a reaction to a documentary by Swiss public television SRF about child abuse accusations at a public school. The SRF documentary broadcast on Thursday "stirred everyone up", the film festival said in a statement.

After an "open exchange", the festival and the chocolate company "jointly decided to end their partnership".

MENAFN25092023000210011054ID1107133674

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search