Zurich Film Festival Ends Partnership With Läderach

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Español
(es)
El Festival de Cine de Zúrich pone fin a su colaboración con Läderach
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
According to the organisers, this is a reaction to a documentary by Swiss public television SRF about child abuse accusations at a public school. The SRF documentary broadcast on Thursday "stirred everyone up", the film festival said in a statement.
After an "open exchange", the festival and the chocolate company "jointly decided to end their partnership".
MENAFN25092023000210011054ID1107133674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.