Rolex Breaks Taboo With Takeover Of Bucherer



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

The deal is the talk of the watch industry. Rolex, one of the world's largest manufacturers of luxury watches, with annual sales of CHF8 billion ($8.9 billion), is buying Bucherer, a retailer with more than 100 shops, mainly in Europe and the United States, and annual sales of more than CHF1.8 billion.

Among insiders, however, the takeover did not come as a great surprise. Gisbert L. Brunner, a world-renowned watch journalist, wroteExternal link in the online watch magazine Uhrenkosmos that he had "heard such sales rumours again and again for some time". Bucherer is currently run by 87-year-old Jörg Bucherer, the third generation of the founding family. However, he has no direct heirs. A takeover by Rolex, which is also based in Switzerland, seemed obvious. With the takeover, however, Rolex has broken a long-standing taboo.