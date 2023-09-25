Hollywood writers' strike ends with tentative agreement

(MENAFN) Unions representing thousands of Hollywood movie and television writers have, after a grueling 146-day strike that affected productions and company offices nationwide, reached a "tentative" agreement with major studios. This significant development marks the end of the prolonged strike that had a profound impact on the entertainment industry.



In an email sent to WGA members on Sunday night, it was conveyed that, "WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days." The message expressed profound gratitude for the unity demonstrated by WGA members and the remarkable backing provided by fellow union members throughout the extensive strike.



The resolution materialized subsequent to a noteworthy breakthrough in negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the entity responsible for negotiating on behalf of the studios. This tentative agreement represents a pivotal moment in their often contentious discussions, offering a glimmer of hope for the beleaguered entertainment industry.

